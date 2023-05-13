two brothers footballers, the dedication to his girlfriend and the promise to a Rossonero friend – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Salvatore Esposito who grew up in the Inter academy in Spezia on loan from Spal. When he was a child he said to a friend who was a Rossoneri fan: one day he will score a goal for Milan

When he was a child, Salvatore Esposito he told a friend of his who was a super AC Milan fan that one day he would score for his team. That dream came true with a wonderful free-kick goal that sank the Devil against Spezia. the first in Serie A for this 22-year-old midfielder, who grew up in the Inter academy (winning the Scudetto in 2015 with the Giovanissimi Nazionali and in 2017 with the Allievi Nazionali) and arrived in Liguria in January – from Spal – to pursue a salvation. They are fundamental points for us, which is why a special goal, he explained at the end of the match, demonstrating that he has clear ideas: How much confidence do we have? We have never lost it, otherwise these performances would not come out. Club and fans helped us in the darkest moments. We beat Inter and Milan and regret not having achieved salvation yet. We think about it at the end of the race. Finally: This is a goal that I dedicate to my family. To my parents, my grandparents, my brothers, my sister and my girlfriend.

Salvatore Esposito born on October 7, 2000, a midfielder and comes from a sports family: his father Agostino, who grew up in the Napoli nursery in the 1980s, was a footballer and coach of Juve Stabia. Not only. Because Salvatore is the older brother of Sebastiano (born in 2002)now at Bari but on loan from Inter, and by Francesco Pio (born 2005), which in the nerazzurri nursery. Youth sector in which even the older Esposito grew up, despite his love for Rome, for Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi. They are three brothers who are trying to make it in the world of football.

Sebastiano already has experience at Basel in Switzerland and at Anderlecht in Belgium. While Francesco Pio is a jewel of Cristian Chivu’s Inter Primavera. a striker like Sebastiano. Instead, Salvatore is more of a playmaker, capable of playing in all areas of the midfield. Against Milan he dueled with personality with Brahim Diaz. The Spaniard struggled in the first half, then improved in the second half. But when there was the opportunity for that free kick, the greatest of the Espositos didn’t have to say it twice. He cuddled the ball, placed it on the pitch and masterfully painted an unstoppable trajectory for Maignan. Allowing Spezia to hook Verona in third from last place. And who knows what his AC Milan friend, guardian of that dream come true, will think.