Sports

two French riders start a breakaway

two French riders start a breakaway

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 4ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The fourth stage of the Tour de France, 182 kilometers long between Dax and Nogaro. The flattest stage of this Grande Boucle, promised to sprinters.

Or ? First Franco-French stage in this Tour, in the south-west of France. The peloton will first cross New Aquitaine before finishing its race in Occitania, in the Gers.

When ? The actual start was given to 13 h 20 and the runners should cross the finish line on the strokes of 17 h 22 if they emerge at an average speed of 45 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

