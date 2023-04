In the first season after returning to the Austrian Volley League (AVL), Hypo Tirol is only one win away from winning the championship. Innsbruck defeated Aich/Dob in the fourth game of the final series on Wednesday evening away in Bleiburg 3-0 (21, 15, 23). In the “Best of seven” series, Tyrol took a 3-1 lead and can already secure the title win in game five on Saturday (8:25 p.m., live on ORF Sport+) in Innsbruck.

Read more …