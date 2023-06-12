U20 World Cup: Nunziata, “defeat does not cancel the work done” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA PLATA, JUNE 11 – “This match cannot and must not erase the magnificent path these guys have made who were commendable, splendid, they played football. It’s normal that we regret losing in the final but this doesn’t undo the work done”. Thus expressed the coach of the Under 20 national team, Carmine Nunziata, in statements made in the mixed zone at the end of the 1-0 defeat in the World Cup final played against Uruguay. For the coach, the key to the match was the aggressiveness shown by the ‘charrua’ selection as well as the unfortunate state of the pitch at the Stadio Unico in La Plata which did not allow the Azzurrini to explain their technical skills.



“They certainly had a bit of dominance and were much more aggressive but apart from Desplanches’ save in the first half they didn’t have any great chances until the 85th minute, for our part we suffered physically and the state of the playing field did not allow certain players to express the quality we needed” continued Nunziata. (HANDLE).

