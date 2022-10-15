ROMA

With an immense heart and character, Udinese reassembles Atalanta and tears a precious 2-2 draw in the high-ranking direct match. At the Dacia Arena we think Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to cancel the double Bergamo advantage signed by Lookman and Muriel.

Roma wins at home with Lecce 2 to 1 but does not celebrate despite reaching fifth place in the standings 4 points behind Napoli. His most important player and true driver of the Giallorossi of the Capitoline, Paulo Dybala, comes out with a muscle problem after scoring the 2-1 goal at the beginning of the second half on a penalty (fifth consecutive goal for him). Match that immediately puts itself on the right track for Mourinho’s Roma, scoring with the usual Smalling on Pellegrini’s cross after six minutes. Roma does not stop after the advantage and attacks with their heads down. Then at 22 ‘Lecce remains in 10: Hjulmand sent off for intervention with a straight leg on Belotti judged by red directed by the referee Alessandro Prontera called to the Var by Luca Banti and Eugenio Abbattista. It seems like a one-way game and instead at 39 ‘Gabriel Strefezza equalized for Lecce. In the second half in Spinazzola in place of Vina and Abraham in place of an evanescent Zaniolo. The Englishman immediately changes the face of the race by winning a penalty kick after two minutes. Dybala goes from the spot and scores. But immediately after the goal he stops with a grimace of pain and touches his thigh. He comes out in pain and on the bench with unequivocal grimaces makes it clear that the injury could be serious. For Roma a very heavy tile in view of the rest of the championship and the European adventure. –