Home Sports Udinese comeback, equal with the Goddess Roma beat Lecce, Dybala out
Sports

Udinese comeback, equal with the Goddess Roma beat Lecce, Dybala out

by admin

ROMA

With an immense heart and character, Udinese reassembles Atalanta and tears a precious 2-2 draw in the high-ranking direct match. At the Dacia Arena we think Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to cancel the double Bergamo advantage signed by Lookman and Muriel.

Roma wins at home with Lecce 2 to 1 but does not celebrate despite reaching fifth place in the standings 4 points behind Napoli. His most important player and true driver of the Giallorossi of the Capitoline, Paulo Dybala, comes out with a muscle problem after scoring the 2-1 goal at the beginning of the second half on a penalty (fifth consecutive goal for him). Match that immediately puts itself on the right track for Mourinho’s Roma, scoring with the usual Smalling on Pellegrini’s cross after six minutes. Roma does not stop after the advantage and attacks with their heads down. Then at 22 ‘Lecce remains in 10: Hjulmand sent off for intervention with a straight leg on Belotti judged by red directed by the referee Alessandro Prontera called to the Var by Luca Banti and Eugenio Abbattista. It seems like a one-way game and instead at 39 ‘Gabriel Strefezza equalized for Lecce. In the second half in Spinazzola in place of Vina and Abraham in place of an evanescent Zaniolo. The Englishman immediately changes the face of the race by winning a penalty kick after two minutes. Dybala goes from the spot and scores. But immediately after the goal he stops with a grimace of pain and touches his thigh. He comes out in pain and on the bench with unequivocal grimaces makes it clear that the injury could be serious. For Roma a very heavy tile in view of the rest of the championship and the European adventure. –

See also  Tianjin women's volleyball 3-0 Jiangsu wins the regular season, Guangdong saves 2 match points 0-3 and is zero-blocked by Shanghai_Wang Yifan_Gong Xiangyu_Larsen

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Inter, last training: Acerbi returns to the owner....

Victories and records from Pavia in the “Ambrosian...

Zuo Zhen talks about losing in the year:...

The athletes from Montalto and Volpiano start badly...

Moco talks about losing: Offensive experience can be...

Premier, Brentford-Brighton: 2-0. De Zerbi ancora ko

Voghe, stop the controversy Riceputi: “Strong race and...

Schroder to face MRI with finger injury or...

Finimpianti Rivarolo begins the championship with a defeat...

Galtier explodes against journalists: “We never talk about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy