Udinese at Mapei Stadium takes their fourth consecutive victory against Sassuolo. It ends 3-1 thanks to Beto’s brace and Samardzic’s goal that overturn Frattesi’s initial advantage.

Bianconeri also good at taking advantage of the numerical superiority for over a time (Tressoldi expelled): Sottil’s team thus rises to 13 points in the standings, Dionisi’s team remains at 6.

More enterprising and convinced start to the race by the Friulians, who frighten the hosts with a couple of Success and Lovric conclusions.

The Nigerian striker tries again on the 24 ‘on the counterattack, however, spoiling everything after the assist from Deulofeu. After half an hour, the Emilians took the lead at the first real lunge: Ebosse made a mistake, Laurentiè took advantage of it and pounced on the ball and offered it to Frattesi for 1-0.

Close to the interval, however, Sassuolo is forced to remain outnumbered due to the direct red waved at Tressoldi, author of a foul by the last man against Success.

In the second half, Udinese, with the extra man, charged with his head down in search of a draw, which reached the 75th minute thanks to a header by the newly entered Beto on a cross from Pereyra.

In the recovery the Friulians also find the very heavy 3-point blow, signed by Samardzic with a right-footed turn to the corner where Consiglio cannot reach. Shortly after there is also room for Beto’s brace who closes the accounts at 3-1.