Home Sports Udinese, recovered Becao and Deulofeu work separately
Sports

Udinese, recovered Becao and Deulofeu work separately

by admin
Udinese, recovered Becao and Deulofeu work separately

Nothing all-in, Monday 19 December, for Udinese on the recovery front, where Andrea Sottil was already rubbing his hands at the idea of ​​placing all his “tokens” on Bruseschi’s green lawn, in order to start with all the the last two weeks of preparation are available which will lead Zebretta to the resumption of the championship with Empoli, on 4 January at the Friuli stadium.

It was Gerard Deulofeu who blew up the plans of the coach, who contrary to the announced times continued the differentiated work without therefore rejoining the group which instead found Rodrigo Becao as a great protagonist. In fact, it was the two of them who were the last long-awaited “pieces of 90” on the recovery front, the ones who were still missing from the return item.

LATECASTER

Nothing serious, for heaven’s sake, because it certainly won’t be a one or two day delay in the expected return to affect Deulofeu’s recovery for the first official match of the calendar year, but seeing it from the coach’s point of view, it’s easy to hypothesize that first “Geri ” will set foot again in the group, the sooner it will be possible to prepare for him to return to one of the two friendlies scheduled before the end of this 2022.

Certainly, therefore, it will not be the test on Friday afternoon, at 15.30, with Lecce visiting Friuli – a match that will be played behind closed doors, as communicated yesterday by the club – the one in which Deulofeu will be back at work.

See also  Basketball, Dinamo: against Venice it is mandatory to win

On the other hand, it is to be hoped that the Spaniard can play the black and white on Thursday 29 December at the Zini stadium in Cremona (always behind closed doors), where in the league, on 30 October last, the three-point shot in the middle of the Cesarini area failed, shooting in the corner an authentic rigor in movement.

All of this well before the right knee sprain sustained at the Maradona stadium in Naples against the leaders last November 12, on the last day before the break for the World Cup, an injury which fortunately turned out to be not serious (as Deulofeu himself clarified with a post on own social channels a couple of days later), but in any case the cause of so much apprehension and the delay in preparation accumulated up to now compared to his companions.

IN GREAT DUST

The situation is decidedly different for Becao, who showed up punctually in training according to the established timetable. The Brazilian defender has thus returned to passing the ball with his team-mates two months after the right flexor strain he remedied on 16 October in Rome with Lazio, and the desire to return was also well represented by the attacking forays into the practice matches theme, where he also unleashed a mister assist for a goal by Sandi Lovric.

This is exactly how Sottil wanted to find him again, and who knows if the technician is already thinking of giving him a piece in Friday’s test.

PIT-STOP

It should also be noted that Jean Victor Makengo also stood out in Monday’s practice matches, he too having already returned to the group like Bram Nuytinck (already seen at work in the final of the friendly against Athletic Bilbao), Becao and that Destiny Udogie who did custom work according to schedule.

See also  Sottil: "Doing well the last three games to end the year as protagonists"

Jaka Bijol, Beto and Walace also worked separately, coming out a bit exhausted from the test against the Basques, while the conditions of Tolgay Arslan, who had left the field in the second half immediately after recovering a blow to his right foot, do not give cause for concern. —

© breaking latest news

You may also like

World champion Argentina has arrived in Buenos Aires...

Aurora and Valentina, the twin skaters of Polisportiva...

Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

Giannis act of force, Pelicans bent. Lillard makes...

Juve, Iling renews until 2025: the announcement and...

Carlos Saiz interview on Ferrari F1 and the...

De Sciglio for Karsdorp more than an idea....

Benzema, goodbye France: “I wrote my story and...

MV Agusta, the wonderful 4 cylinders from the...

Kvaratskhelia: “Georgians and Neapolitans look alike in one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy