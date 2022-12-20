Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena announced that “Standard Ethics” confirmed “the Corporate Rating ‘EE’ (‘Strong’) and the Long Term Expected Rating EE+ (‘Very Strong’)”.

“The confirmation of the sustainability rating – reads the note from the Sienese bank – which had already been revised upwards last February, testifies to Banca MPS’s constant commitment to continuing the process of integrating ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors in its business model, decision-making processes, development strategy and risk management framework and alignment with international guidelines and the Net Zero Banking Alliance”.

For Standard Ethics: “Banca MPS has carried out further implementations on the subject of governance of Sustainability and risk management in relation to ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) topics to which has been added the approval of the new 2022-2026 Business Plan, and related ESG goals,

accompanied by the successful outcome of the recent capital increase of 2.5 billion euros”.

“The strategic and long-term alignment of the Bank with the international guidelines of Sustainability – continues the press release – is further strengthened, confirming the recent upgrade (last February) which raised the

assessment of the Bank at EE level. ESG topics are adequately reported and related policies appear in line with the best standards. Medium and long-term objectives are indicated. Finalization of the Sustainability Plan is awaited. The Board of Directors maintains

a high degree of independence to guarantee the market in the presence of a public shareholder”.

Mps continua:

“The positive rating obtained by Standard Ethics is further confirmation of the sustainable vocation of Banca MPS which is evolving in line with the context in which it operates. ESG values ​​guide the Bank’s activities and strategies by supporting the development of business models and sustainable policies for its customers, with concrete initiatives in support of the reference territories and

stakeholders to create long-term value”.

It is recalled that “the Bank is a constituent of the SE Italian Banks Index and of the SE European Banks Index”.