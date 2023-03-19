news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 18 – “The boys were extraordinary and now we too are in the positions that count”: said Andrea Sottil in the press conference, commenting on the round home victory over Milan. “Even when we didn’t win, we always put in a good performance – he added – this is an extraordinary group, which follows me. I’ve never stopped believing in our potential. Now we are balanced and with our feet on the ground, giving the right dimensions to the our path.



We can’t forget that we are seventh against Juve: what really matters is that we scored seven points against Atalanta, Empoli and Milan and above all I saw the cheeky team again, who played with personality and courage. I’m proud of these guys: at the end of March you can finally look at the standings because it matters. And we are here too”. (ANSA).

