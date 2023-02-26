The numbers of Udinese and Spezia

The budget in five challenges between Udinese and Spezia in Serie A is in balance with two wins for each side followed by a draw from the first leg: the Friulians, after having failed to score in the first match, have always scored in the next four. L’Udinese lost both matches at the Dacia Arena against Spezia in Serie A: the Ligurian team is in fact the formation against which the Friulians have played the most home games, always finding defeat in the tournament. Spezia is the team that has conceded the most total shots this season in the top five European leagues: 392an average of 17 per fight – on the other side Udinese collected only 78 conclusions in the mirror so far, more only than Naples, Rome and Fiorentina. The curiosity: Udinese scored 35% of their goals in this championship in the last quarter of an hour of the matcha (11/31), record in the current tournament, while lo Spezia is still without goals in this part of the match; the Ligurians have also collected 10 goals in the last 15 minutes of the game, only the Cremonese (11) has more.