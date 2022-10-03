The words of the UEFA president on the thoughts of the Napoli patron

Aleksander Ceferinpresident of UEFA, spoke at the AIPS and USSI congress in Rome, focusing on the words spoken by De Laurentiis this summer on national teams and other issues related to European competitions.

The words of Ceferin reported by Ansa:

“I am satisfied with how the Nations League and the Conference League are shaping up. Some have criticized the Conference League, but now they tell us to do the competitions in bigger stadiums. The final won by Roma last season, for example, was more watched. than that of the Europa League “.

On the words of De Laurentiis on the national teams and on African footballers

“I do not share the thoughts of the Napoli president. The players must play for their national teams, this aspect is essential in football.”

On the allegations of harassment of Devis Mangia

“I know the issue and the problem, I have spoken with the Maltese Football Association these days and I believe it is already carrying out an investigation to better understand what happened. The results of the investigation should be published today.”

October 3 – 5pm

