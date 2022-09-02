Home Sports Uefa lists: Rome without Wijnaldum, Lazio excludes Fares. Fiorentina renounces Benassi
The choices of the two Roman clubs in the Europa League are official. There is still no definitive confirmation, however, for the Viola in the Conference League

No surprises in the Uefa lists of Rome, Lazio (official) and Fiorentina. The three clubs that will make Europe and the Conference League have handed their lists to UEFA, here they are.

Roma

In Rome there are no surprises, Gini Wijnaldum is missing due to an injury, but also for a financial cause. Uefa, in fact, only calculates in the budget the players who are at the technical disposal of the clubs so, until 31 December, the Dutchman’s salary will not be considered. A “little expedient” that everyone in Trigoria would have gladly done, but since Gini will be missing by now, it was decided not to have him considered his engagement. This is the list of Rome.
Porteri: Rui Patricio, Svilar.
Defender: Karsdorp; Ibanez, Smalling, Celik, Vina, Spinazzola, Mancini Plum.
Midfielders: Pellegrini, Matic, Camara, Cristante.
Forwards: Abraham, Belotti, Shomurodov, Dybala, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy.
List B: Bove, Darboe, Missori, Zalewski, Volpato, Boer, Tripi, Faticanti, Baldi, Padula.

Lazio

No surprise also on Lazio: Fares is not there, injured and out of the technical project. This is the list of Lazio.
Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Provedel.
Defenders: Casale, Gila, Hysaj, Lazzari, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Romagnoli.
Midfielders: Basic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Marcos Antonio, Milinkovic, Vecino.
Forwards: Felipe Anderson, Cancellieri, Immobile, Pedro, Romero, Zaccagni.

Fiorentina

The purple club has not yet formalized the list which, however, should be this one, without Benassi.
Goalkeepers: Gollini, Terracciano, Cerofolini.
Defenders: Dodo, Milenkovic, Terzic, Igor, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi, Ranieri, Venuti.
Midfielders: Amrabat, Barak, Bonaventura, Duncan, Maleh, Mandragora, Zurkowski.
Forwards: Cabral, Gonzalez, Ikone, Jovic, Kouame, Saponara, Sottil.

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 22:56)

