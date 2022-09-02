No surprises in the Uefa lists of Rome, Lazio (official) and Fiorentina. The three clubs that will make Europe and the Conference League have handed their lists to UEFA, here they are.

Roma

—

In Rome there are no surprises, Gini Wijnaldum is missing due to an injury, but also for a financial cause. Uefa, in fact, only calculates in the budget the players who are at the technical disposal of the clubs so, until 31 December, the Dutchman’s salary will not be considered. A “little expedient” that everyone in Trigoria would have gladly done, but since Gini will be missing by now, it was decided not to have him considered his engagement. This is the list of Rome.

Porteri: Rui Patricio, Svilar.

Defender: Karsdorp; Ibanez, Smalling, Celik, Vina, Spinazzola, Mancini Plum.

Midfielders: Pellegrini, Matic, Camara, Cristante.

Forwards: Abraham, Belotti, Shomurodov, Dybala, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy.

List B: Bove, Darboe, Missori, Zalewski, Volpato, Boer, Tripi, Faticanti, Baldi, Padula.