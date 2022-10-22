It ends with the teacher embracing the student, almost as if ideally that world champion belt had been given to him directly by him. Islam Makhachev wins the Lightweight title by beating Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi for submission, and as soon as the opponent yields to his corner Khabib Nurmagomedov, the legendary Dagestan who wore this belt for a long time ending his career as an unbeaten, also rejoices more than him. Khabib is the coach of Islam (and many other Dagestan fighters) as his father Abdulmanap had been before, he always saw in him a new version of himself, and he always said that one day he would become champion. The opportunity came soon, sooner than expected (Makhachev had not faced any tops up to now …), but the hype of the “new Khabib” helped him and he proved to be worth this level. Oliveira, who a few months ago had been deprived of his belt for missing the weight by very little, usually suffers and then reverses the situation, but this time his fearsome Jiu-Jitsu only served to resist for a round, then the brutality of the The Dagestan’s assaults gave him no escape. The decisive action in the second round: Makhachev avoids a kick, knocks the opponent out with a right and then on the ground closes the right hold. For him now there is a very interesting challenge on the horizon: Alexander Volkanovski, ruler of the featherweight, who was on the edge of the cage and is aiming for the double title.