Chivas and León are set to face off in a friendly match at the SeatGeek Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on Star+ via streaming in Mexico. Although Chivas will be without key players such as Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, and the injured Víctor Guzmán, the team aims to regain confidence ahead of their upcoming National Classic against América. This friendly match will serve as an opportunity for Chivas to maintain their competitive rhythm despite the ongoing Close FIFA.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, starting at 5:45 p.m. (central Mexico time). Fans can follow all the details of the match through Rebaño Pasión.

The coach, Veljko Paunovic, has several missions to fulfill in this friendly duel, with regaining confidence being of utmost importance. Chivas will need to quickly recover their football memory as they face the challenge of the National Classic against América next week, where América will try to avenge their elimination in the Clausura 2023 Semifinals.

It is worth noting that the match will only be broadcast in Mexico by streaming service Star+, meaning fans outside of Mexico will need to rely on platforms like Rebaño Pasión for updates. The anticipation for this friendly clash between Chivas and León is growing, as both teams look to fine-tune their tactics and prepare for their respective upcoming fixtures.

León Iturbide, a passionate football and NFL enthusiast from UNAM, will be covering the day-to-day life of Chivas and providing insights on Liga MX, Copa MX, Concachampions, Copa Libertadores, and National Team matches. With his experience and expertise, fans can expect comprehensive coverage of the match and its aftermath.