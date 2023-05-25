Fernando Hierro, ‘hero’ of the resurgence of Chivas

Fernando Hierro is one step away from glory in Mexico if Chivas beats Tigres in the Liga MX final

The former Real Madrid central defender and former Spanish coach aspires as sports director of Chivas to equal America with 13 league titles

Chivas de Guadalajara touch again the success of the hand of the ex-central madridista Fernando Hierro as sports directorwhich can help achieve thirteenth star to a red and white fans who have seen their team return to a Liga MX final six years later.

The last significant football experience of Fernando Hierro on the benches He went through the Spanish team in the Russia World Cup 2018urgently replacing Julen Lopetegui, dismissed for changing the Red for him Real Madrid. He barely lasted a month as a coach and returned to the sports managementits original plot started in the Málaga and in the selection.

After retiring as a footballer international and historical captain of Real Madrid (1989-2003), with whom he raised up to 17 titlesincluding three Champions League, increased his successful record as sports director in the national team Spanish, with the euro 2008 and the World Cup 2010.

Your bet on him Guadalajara Sports Clubknown in the football world as Chivas –‘Sacred Flock’-, began on October 17, 2022, also taking over the subsidiary, Tapatio Sports Clubrecent winner of the Mexican Expansion Leaguein it Closing 2023.

MASTER PAUNOVIC

The key, without a doubt, to Fernando Hierro has been the choice of his trusted man on the bench, the Serbian Veljko Paunovic, ‘Pauno’, former attacking midfielder for Atlético de Madrid, among other teams, heavily influenced by Diego Pablo Simeone in his coaching career, first in the Chicago Fire (MLS) and later in the Reading (Championship).

In just six months they have already placed Chivas in the final of Liga MXafter eliminating two greats of Mexican soccer such as Atlas y Americain quarter finals y semifinalsto face a challenge that can return the Guadalajara to the elite.

“Chivas is a giant that we have the obligation to excite again”. This was the wish of Fernando Hierro in his presentation and the objective of placing the sacred herd at the top, if on Sunday at Akron he equals the 13 Liga del América titles in the second leg, after the first leg this morning.