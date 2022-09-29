Original title: Chinese player Wang Xiaojing stopped in the women’s UFO multi-directional semifinals at the UFO World Championships

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 29 (Reporters Niu Mengtong, Wang Meng) According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, in the International Shooting Federation UFO World Championships held on the 28th local time in Osijek, Bulgaria, American players Mayne and French players Comenil won the men’s and women’s UFO multi-directional championships, and China‘s Wang Xiaojing stopped in the women’s UFO multi-directional semi-finals.

A total of 16 qualifications for the Paris Olympic Games will be distributed in this World Championships. The top four of the men’s and women’s UFO multi-directional and the men’s and women’s UFO two-way will be awarded Olympic seats.

In the women’s multi-directional competition qualifying match, Wang Xiaojing tied with the champion Comenil in 119. After the extra match, Wang Xiaojing ranked second with 2 to 1 and advanced to the semi-finals. Teammates Wu Cuicui and Wang Xinyi missed the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Wang Xiaojing ranked third in this group with a score of 20 and missed the chance to advance to the final. Comenil won the gold medal in 31 of the finals, with players from Spain, Slovakia and Australia taking the second to fourth place.

In the men’s multi-directional competition, Qi Ying, Guo Yuhao and Yu Haicheng from the Chinese team ranked 21st, 48th and 66th respectively in the qualifying round and missed the semi-finals. In the final, American player Mayne won the championship with an outstanding performance of 33, and won the Paris Olympics tickets together with players from the United Kingdom, Chinese Taipei and India.

From the beginning of the Paris Olympic cycle, the number of UFO events for the ISAF World Cup has been increased from 5 Olympic events to 10. Among them, men and women are multi-directional, men and women are two-way, and two-way mixed teams are the Paris Olympic events.

On October 9th, there will be two-way competition between men and women.