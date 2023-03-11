British Secretary of State for Culture and Sport Lucy Frazer in a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London on February 10, 2023. DEPARTMENT FOR CULTURE, MEDIA & / VIA REUTERS

Will there be Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympic Games (OG) in Paris? About five hundred days before the event, the question still remains unanswered. Despite the continuation of the war in Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) paved the way for their reinstatement on January 25, by proposing that they could participate in the Olympics, however under ” strict conditions »like that of ne in no way represent their State or any other organization in their country..

The British government has never hidden its firm opposition to their return to the international scene, as long as the fighting continues in Ukraine. London is now counting on the support of the Olympic Games partners to back up its point. The British secretary for culture and sport, Lucy Frazer, sent a letter on Saturday March 11 to the British general managers of thirteen of the world‘s biggest sponsors of the event, including Coca-Cola, Samsung and Visa.

“We know that sports and politics in Russia and Belarus are closely linked, and we want the regimes in Russia and Belarus not to be allowed to use sports for propaganda purposes”explains M.me Frazer in his missive. Last month, the British government issued a joint statement with thirty-four other countries – including France and the United States – in which they urge the IOC to “review your position”. Among the criticisms formulated in this text, the lack of clarity behind the word “neutrality” chosen by the authority to designate the hypothetical status which Russian and Belarusian athletes would benefit from in Paris.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The impossible “neutrality” of Russian athletes at the Olympics

Ukraine had already sent a letter to the sponsors

“As an Olympic Partner, I would like to hear your views on this matter and ask you to join us in pressing the IOC to address the concerns raised in our statement”added the British secretary to the address of the partners of the Olympic Games.

“Until our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete details about a viable ‘neutrality’ model are addressed, we refuse to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to be allowed to return to competition. »

Ukraine has already threatened to boycott the 2024 Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part. In February, the government of Volodymyr Zelensky had also sent a letter to the main sponsors of the Olympics asking them to take a position in this debate. These companies “certainly want to ensure that their reputation and support will not be used for war propaganda”argued the Ukrainian head of state.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The Paris 2024 Olympics under the “credible” threat of a boycott of Ukraine

After having pleaded for a time in favor of their presence in Paris under a neutral banner, the mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo, also announced on February 7 that she was ultimately not in favor of the reinstatement of Russian athletes as long as the conflict continued. On Franceinfo, the city councilor had declared that she “would find that totally indecent” : “We are not going to scroll through a country that is in the process of attacking another, and pretend that it does not exist. »

Read also: The French government tempers about the participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Games

Mme Frazer sent his letter to sponsors as the International Fencing Federation (FIE) on Friday (March 10) became the first sporting body to speak out in favor of the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian athletes, paving the way for their qualification for the Olympics.

The FIE, which, for timing reasons, expressed itself before the International Olympic Committee adopted its position on the subject, nevertheless leaves itself a way out by specifying that this decision has been taken “subject to possible future recommendations and decisions of the IOC and in accordance with the conditions of neutrality and individual eligibility”.