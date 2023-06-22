Ukraine punishes its own athletes for Russia’s war

IOC President Thomas Bach has once again criticized Ukraine’s boycott of the re-admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions. “Ukrainian athletes are being punished by their own government for the war started by the governments of Russia and Belarus,” the head of the International Olympic Committee said at the IOC special session in Lausanne on Thursday. Ukraine’s actions are difficult to understand, Bach added.

According to the instructions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Sports, athletes from the country are not allowed to take part in competitions that also include Russian and Belarusian athletes. Ukraine is also threatening to boycott the 2024 Summer Games in Paris if Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate there. In March, the IOC cleared the way for Russians and Belarusians to be reinstated under conditions. A decision about the Olympic starting permission should only be made later.

Bach pointed out that Ukrainians continue to compete in certain sports, such as cycling and tennis, although Russians compete, but are banned from other sports, such as fencing or swimming. “The whole world longs for Ukrainian athletes to shine in Olympic competitions,” Bach said.

With regard to the Russia question, the 69-year-old again pointed out that the umbrella organization must prevent all forms of discrimination. The IOC line was recently supported by the participants of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. “It’s about nothing less than our values, about the unity of the Olympic movement,” said Bach.