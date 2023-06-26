Ultrahuman introduces Ring Air, the successor to its first generation smart ring.

Ring Air focuses on weight, with a design crafted from aerospace-grade titanium coated with tungsten carbide. Weighing just 2.4g (size 6) and water resistant to 100 meters, you can wear it worry-free in the shower or pool.

But what really makes it interesting is its advanced sleep-related features. The Ultrahuman Ring Air boasts a Sleep Index feature that tracks various factors such as sleep duration, resting heart rate, and sleep quality.

What’s more, the new Circadian Phase Alignment feature will also recommend changes to your sunlight exposure habits and activity levels to maximize sleep efficiency. It’s like having a personal coach to help you optimize your sleep patterns.

The ring will also measure health indicators such as sleep patterns, movements, heart rate and skin temperature. It will be interesting to see how this data is presented. Additionally, skin temperature can provide precise information for tracking your menstrual cycle, although it’s not yet clear how Ultrahuman uses this data.

Other features include the Motion function, which will remind you to move through cues and biofeedback. This is hardly new, but it will be interesting to see if Ultrahuman manages to make this feature really useful without being annoying.

In addition, the ring will also introduce a Recovery Score, a feature used by brands like Whoop, Oura, Garmin and Fitbit to provide insight into the current state of your body, which can vary depending on illnesses, workouts, stress or lack of sleep. . Again, we’ll be curious to see how responsive and helpful this score will be.

Finally, the ring is said to sync with the Ultrahuman M1 glucose monitoring platform, to give you a holistic view of your health.

Speaking about the launch, Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman, said: “In the design of the Ultrahuman Ring Air we have paid particular attention to comfort. Tracking your health should be simple. This principle prompted us to completely redesign the smart ring, offering users a seamless and comfortable experience, regardless of their lifestyle”.

Priced at €325, it represents an interesting alternative to Oura in terms of value for money.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air promises to be a reliable ally in improving sleep quality and optimizing your overall health. Thanks to its light weight and advanced features, you can track your sleep patterns and adopt healthier habits. Whether you are an athlete or an active person, this smart ring offers a comfortable and seamless experience. I can’t wait to find out how it sets itself apart from other devices on the market and how it can really help you reach your wellness goals.

