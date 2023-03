ROMA – A paramilitary action: latex gloves, batons and the yellow telephone. An ambush studied down to the smallest detail to avenge the “fool” remedied last January 8 in the Badia al Pino service area, along the Autostrada del Sole, when 50 Roma supporters had withstood the violent confrontation against 300 ultras from Naples. Revenge took place on Saturday evening, through third parties.