Il Medical Simulation Center dell’Aoup has also received for the next three years, until January 2026, accreditation as provider Aha-American heart association, one of the world‘s leading cardiovascular disease and stroke prevention societies. An acknowledgment that is equivalent to the formal ratification of a well-established process, which began years ago, which has seen an enormous increase in the Centre’s training offer of simulation courses, directed by Dr. Alda Mazzei, spread over almost all medical and surgical specialties, thanks to the support of the Aoup training group and which, in particular with regard to cardiopulmonary resuscitation, in times of the Covid-19 pandemic also saw the updating, by Aha, of the procedures with specific algorithms for BLSDs (healthcare workers and laymen), Acls provider and Pals provider, to protect operators engaged in the maneuvers from the risk of contracting the infection.

In addition to the courses accredited by Aha, new integrated training courses have also been introduced in the Medical Simulation Center with new methods (webinars, fad courses), extending the offer not only to structured professionals, internal and from other healthcare companies, but also to students of the University of Pisa, to postgraduate students of the degree course in Medicine and surgery who are certified in Blsd, Acls, Pals by the will of the University and also to all third-year students of the degree course in Nursing.

A volume of training activities such that, since December 2021, the Aoup has obtained the coordination of the regional network for training in simulation, with the responsibility entrusted to Dr. Marzia Raffaelli (formerly responsible for Training of the Human Resources Management and Policies Operational Unit, directed by Dr. Gabriella Pellegrini). The objective is to guarantee support for the performance of functions of common utility for all 13 centers of the network, to develop the image and action towards the outside as well as acquire funding for the enhancement of training in simulation in Tuscany. In fact, the Aoup is an important pole for this type of activity for the whole of Tuscany: the Medical Simulation Center, in particular, has in fact gone from 44 courses, with 577 participants (290 internal, 287 external) in 2013, to 189 courses in 2022 with 2332 participants (1501 internal, 831 external).

The 2023 activities have already started with the Blsd certification of the students of the Nursing Degree Course, a total of 190 courses will be created which include all the Aha certifications and new formats, designed to respond to the growing needs of healthcare personnel and also created in collaboration with the Local Health Authority North West Tuscany.