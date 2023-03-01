Human Reyer is pleased to announce the achievement of Certification ISO 20121 for the management standard for the sustainable organization of events. It is the first professional club in Italian basketball and one of the first sports clubs to achieve this certification, issued by Bureau Veritasleader among the certification bodies.

Harmony, collaboration, mutual respect, enthusiasm, commitment to continuous improvement: these are virtues that we share at Reyer and try to convey in our daily work. Loyalty and fairness, involvement and belonging are the principles that encompass the aforementioned virtues.

Reyer is not only a sporting but also a social project: a project of inclusion, enhancement of talent, education, an opportunity for generations to meet and socialize. The company believes that this project is successful also thanks to the contribution of many companies present in the metropolitan area, many athletes and just as many families.

All of this is formalized within the Charter of Values which Reyer has adopted and which represents the assumption of responsibility that the company feels its own towards its staff, collaborators, athletes and their families, and the fans.

The path that Reyer began with the formalization of the Charter of Values ​​has been enriched by a new stage: starting from 2021, in fact, the development of the management system linked to the “sustainable” management of events has begun, in compliance with the international standard ISO 20121.

The standard defines with the term “event” a planned “meeting” in terms of time and place in which an experience is created: in Reyer’s case, therefore, the experience of the game, of sporting competition.

The management system starts from the consideration that each event, as defined, has negative and positive impacts on those who organize and promote it, on those who take part in it, on the territory in which it takes place and on the community that hosts it. hosts.

It is precisely around the management of the sporting event, of the “game”, that the company has structured the set of procedures that make up the management system. These procedures are aimed at guaranteeing the sustainability requirements of the “match” event: “sustainability” in its broadest sense, i.e. as an effort to minimize all negative impacts, whether economic, environmental or social, and to enhance those positive, thus leaving a positive legacy to stakeholders and the host community.

To do this, Reyer has structured a management system consisting of:

1. A corporate policy for the “sustainability” of events, available on the company’s website, which defines the principles that inspire the management of events with a view to sustainability;

2. Sustainability objectives consistent with the defined Policy concerning the social, economic and environmental aspects of the management of the sporting event.

through these goals Reyer means:

• increase the satisfaction of all parties involved in the sporting event;

• promote the ethical values ​​that accompany the sports project, such as inclusion, respect, loyalty;

• ensure the protection of supporters, athletes and their families and staff before, during and after the sporting event;

• Involve the community through targeted initiatives in the area;

• Improve its environmental performance through actions to minimize the impacts deriving from the organization of sporting events, also through the direct involvement of sponsors, partners and suppliers.

• Leave a positive legacy to all those who participate in the event and the community in various capacities.

Specific actions have been defined for the pursuit of the objectives that Reyer has set itself.

3. Procedures which describe the activities to be carried out to ensure that the requirements defined by the standard taken as reference are effectively implemented and implemented in the ordinary and extraordinary management of the event, in line with the objectives referred to;

4. Training pertinent to the various levels of responsibility in order to make the values ​​expressed effective and “ground” what is defined in the management system, transforming our way of understanding the “project” into concrete actions and a “way of working” Reyer”.

5. Guarantee through the consultancy support of a historic partner such as SMA that what is described is constantly implemented through a periodic and punctual self-assessment activity through audit moments, aimed at verifying the degree of continuous application of the system itself to the ordinary management of events sports and periodic review, aimed at identifying areas for continuous improvement.

The contribution of SMA

SMA Green & Smart Solutions is a Venetian company with registered office in Quarto d’Altino and operating units in Mogliano Veneto and Jesolo. It has been operating throughout Italy for more than thirty years in monitoring, sustainability and environmental certification projects. It is a supplier of advanced services to the most important national industrial realities.

The collaboration relationship between SMA and Reyer has been in place since 2018 with the first major initiative dedicated to the Volksbank Reyer School Cup, the tournament between schools organized by Umana Reyer.

Here SMA, together with Legambiente Veneto, focused on two main issues related to Environmental Sustainability: the correct management of waste and the analysis of the environmental impact of mobility during the Final Four at the Taliercio sports hall in Mestre.

From this great collaboration, Umana Reyer’s objective of actively engaging in issues such as ethics, already existing with Reyer’s Charter of Values, and the environment materialized.

After the success of the environmental initiative in support of the Reyer School Cup, Umana Reyer has set itself a much bigger goal: the development of the Sustainable Management System for sporting events according to the ISO 20121 Standard. This important milestone was achieved in 2022, with the issue of the certificate by an accredited third party.

For Umana Reyer, adopting a sustainable management system for events required a lot of effort but it also leads to the achievement of numerous benefits for the company and for the stakeholders:

• Tool for the control and reduction of risks and the economic, environmental and social impact of the event,

• Allows you to stand out from your competitors,

• Enhance image and strengthen reputation and relationships with stakeholders,

• Greater involvement of all the people involved in the planning, management and implementation of the event,

• Generate sustainable growth and innovation drive in the supply chain.

Precisely these last two aspects, also considering the concept of “legacy” bestowed by the regulation itself, have led Umana Reyer to commit herself to this process with the desire to involve all the players who participate in the realization of the match event. In fact, the actors who are seen and who intervene during a game are only a small part of the reality behind it and of the resources involved.

Concrete steps in obtaining certification were:

a) drafting of the management system and procedures

b) involvement of figures and staff training

c) sustainability policy, indicators and objectives, management review

d) internal verification audit

e) audit by the certification body

f) certification by a third party

The identified indicators are all aimed at monitoring aspects apparently not of interest to a sports club, but strongly connected with the concept of legacy described above. An example is given:

– In the 2022/23 season, Reyer activated 15 social initiatives and countless initiatives with schools, involving 48 high schools and over 40,000 students,

– Of the total suppliers, around 97% are local,

– In the first half of 2022, thanks to the shuttles made available by Reyer, 17 tons of CO2e were saved.

“With the support of SMA, Umana Reyer Venezia is a candidate to become the leading team of the LBA basketball championship in the A1 series in terms of sustainability, also becoming one of the first examples worldwide, a role in harmony with the sports representation of one of the most sustainable and resilient planet.”

Paul BettioReyer Venice Human Marketing Manager

“SMA is proud to provide its thirty-year know-how in environmental sustainability to the highest representative of Venetian sport, giving back to the territory what it has received from the territory.”

Michele MaserGeneral Manager of SMA Green & Smart Solutions

The achievement of the certification was presented this morning at Taliercio with a press conference attended by Luca Favaro, organizational manager of Umana Reyer, Andrea Chinellato, group consultant, Michele Masè, general manager of SMA Green & Smart Solutions and Silvia Battaiotto , responsible for quality, environment, sustainability of SMA.