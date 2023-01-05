Home Sports Umtiti, racism in Lecce-Lazio. Infantino on Instagram comments
by admin
The Fifa president sympathizes with the players after the Lecce-Lazio episodes: “The fans should silence these people once and for all”. The reaction of the French

Gianni Infantino also intervened on the worst episode of a vibrant day in Serie A, the racist “buu” of some Lazio fans directed at Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda from Lecce. In fact, the Fifa president dedicated a post to the Via del Mare case, virtually embracing the two Giallorossi players: “Let’s shout it loud and clear, no to racism!”.

the message

“Solidarity for Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda – reads the account Instagram by Infantino -. May the majority of fans, who are good people, stand up and silence the racists once and for all”. The French defender from Lecce reacted to the president’s message with a storyeffectively closing the case: “Football is pleasure and joy, the rest counts for nothing”.

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 00:23)

© breaking latest news

