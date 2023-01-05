Gianni Infantino also intervened on the worst episode of a vibrant day in Serie A, the racist “buu” of some Lazio fans directed at Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda from Lecce. In fact, the Fifa president dedicated a post to the Via del Mare case, virtually embracing the two Giallorossi players: “Let’s shout it loud and clear, no to racism!”.

the message

—

“Solidarity for Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda – reads the account Instagram by Infantino -. May the majority of fans, who are good people, stand up and silence the racists once and for all”. The French defender from Lecce reacted to the president’s message with a storyeffectively closing the case: “Football is pleasure and joy, the rest counts for nothing”.