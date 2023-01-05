Home World California, heavy rains and winds at 110 kilometers per hour: first evacuations ordered
California, heavy rains and winds at 110 kilometers per hour: first evacuations ordered

California is on alert for the arrival of the ‘bomb cyclone’ which could cause floods, power outages and many inconveniences to the population, especially in the areas of San Francisco and Sacramento. Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a state of emergency to facilitate relief efforts. In San Francisco the alarm is high: many bars and restaurants have been closed and the firefighters have invited citizens to pay close attention following the danger of falling trees.

Residents of coastal Santa Barbara County affected by the severe fires in recent years have been asked to move away from their homes. The area, where 23 people died in 2018, including two children whose bodies have never been found, due to landslides caused by the rains that destroyed more than 100 homes, is considered high risk. “A lot of water will fall from the surrounding hills and this could become a danger” especially in the vicinity of waterways, the authorities explained.

See also  The prime minister's race against time to save the G20

