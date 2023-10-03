Unacceptable performance! The referees’ commission punished, referee Drábek was eliminated in a flash

Referee Drahoslav Drábek ordered two penalty kicks in Saturday’s Division C match in Vysoké Mýt. One in favor of the visitors, the other in the end for the home team. Both wrong.

“Referee Drábek is removed from the list of referees of the Steering Committee for the Czech Republic with immediate effect,” reads the communiqué from the extraordinary meeting of the Referees’ Committee for the Czech Republic, headed by Rudolf Špoták.

First, in the 63rd minute, Drábek mistakenly ordered a penalty kick in favor of the visitors. “Wrongly ordered,” the commission assessed. Then, in the 85th minute, he pointed to the penalty spot for the second time in a confusing situation. For a change for the home team. He was wrong again. Overall resume? “Unacceptable performance by the referee,” reads the verdict clearly.

How did the “fouling” Vysoké Mýt player Jaroslav Hlavsa see the first tackle? “It was a senseless penalty, and the referee was in the penalty area, so he had to see the situation clearly. Žitka went into the box, one on one, jammed the ball towards the goal line. I kicked the balloon, which bounced off his leg and into the backfield. And as I kicked the ball away, he hit me in the leg and screamed,” described Hlavsa, who immediately went to the referee, describing the penalty situation. “He told me not to be angry, that she was bright. And the second penalty he whistled for us was also made up. I think it was compensation. I think she was even crazier,” Hlavsa compared.

Drahoslav Drábek worked in the top competition for five seasons, as the head coach he played 58 games, the last in the 2012/2013 season. Now, after ten years, he has probably finished the whistle even in lower competitions.