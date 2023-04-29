undesirable in the USA, a star in Japan

After allegations of sexual assault, there was no sporting future for Trevor Bauer in the United States. He’s not the first baseball player to flee to Japan. Kazuhito Tadano once stumbled across a porn movie.

Trevor Bauer 2021 in the dress of the Los Angeles Dodgers – he would still be a star in the USA today. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

“My first game in Japan broke records,” enthuses Trevor Bauer these days. With six strikeouts, the baseball star, who hasn’t played for around two years, showed that he would still be one of the best pitchers in his country of origin, the USA. Since his debut in the second team of the Yokohama DeNA Baystars also provoked a rush of spectators as if it had been a professional game, Bauer is otherwise confident. “I’m ready,” he says. Ready for a great career in Japan.