Lecce-Udinese / The focus on the worst in the field: Udogie, head to London

The Juventus midfielder Destiny Udogie provided last night one of the worst performances since he’s been in Udine. Indeed, most likely we are talking about the worst performance in the last two seasons. The Italian footballer was often contracted and above all not much in the game. From the first minutes he tried some technically difficult plays, preferring them to a simple offload and in most of the occasions he missed the shot. Yesterday’s remains a test that absolutely needs to be reviewed and it is hoped that in the course of the next meetings he will be able to return to the levels he has shown since the beginning of his career. Let’s go to analyze his test in detail.

As mentioned earlier, yesterday Destiny has had so many opportunities to show off but most of the time he reacted to these chances sufficiently ending up losing a myriad of balls on the pitch. Much more is certainly expected of him in view of the last six meetings before the final departure for England. The qualities of him are absolutely not in doubt. We remind everyone that we are talking about a player in the national team, but yesterday afternoon he seemed to have completely detached from the usual intensity he puts on the playing field.

Is the head elsewhere? — A small mental problem should not be completely excluded. Player it might actually turn out head elsewhere also because (as already mentioned) in six days he officially becomes a Tottenham player. Now it's up to the coach Andrea Sottil to do everything to be able to motivate him in view of the next appointments. Udinese needs its train until the end of the championship also because the Conference League dream is not totally shelved. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest on the last championship match. Here are all the votes that have been assigned. Lecce-Udinese report cards

April 29 – 09:51

