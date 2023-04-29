Lease the VW Tiguan privately: Secure an offer at a top price

With 59,136 new registrations was the VW Tiguan the most popular SUV in 2022. A look at the dated Federal Motor Transport Authority published top models per segment shows that this trend will continue in 2023. The Tiguan was already registered almost 6,000 times in January 2023 – more than all other vehicles in the SUV and off-road vehicle category. Do you also want to drive the VW Tiguan? Then you need between 31,545.00 euros and 43,030.00 euros (depending on version and equipment), to buy you the car. Or you leases the Tiguan bei Null Leasing, where there is a pretty cheap offer for the SUV*.
VW Tiguan Leasing: Inexpensive offer for private individuals
So you can currently buy the VW Tiguan for only Lease 269.00 euros per month. And the best thing is: The leasing deal is a offer for private individuals*. So you don’t need a trade license to lease the Tiguan on these favorable terms. The Duration of this contract is 48 Fun at a Mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year. In addition to the monthly rate, there is a one-time payment. So still fall 1099.00 euros for the provision of the vehicle. Is that worth it?
Is the leasing offer for the VW Tiguan worth it?
At this Zero Lease Offer* you pay in total 14.011,00 Euro (48 monthly installments plus commitment fee). This results in the Leasingfaktor 0,73 and the Total cost factor 0.79. As a reminder, these two values help to evaluate leasing offers. If the two factors are below one, you can usually assume one very good offer go out. In this respect, this deal is definitely worth it!
In addition, there is no cheaper one in our leasing calculator Private leasing offer for the VW Tiguan* gives. This is how you pay every month with other providers with comparable conditions up to 800.00 euros more. If you are seriously interested in the Tiguan, So the Null Leasing offer is the best choice!
Lease the VW Tiguan: The key data of the deal at a glance
We have summarized the most important information about the offer for the VW Tiguan for you here:
- Duration: 48 Fun
- mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
- delivery time: about neun Monate
- Monthly Rate: from 269.00 euros
- deployment fee: 1099,00 Euro
- Leasingfaktor: 0,73
- total cost factor: 0,79
This is how the VW Tiguan drives
The Tiguan from the private leasing deal is available in the 1.5 TSI OPF version*. He has 130 PS and make it to the max 195 km/h. It is freely configurable, but already comes with extensive standard equipment. You can find more highlights of the Tiguan in this overview:
- list price: 36.855,00 Euro
- drive: Gasoline
- circuit: manual transmission
- Performance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts)
- top speed: 195 km/h
- consumption: combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers
- CO2 emissions: 126 Gramm pro Kilometer
- Furnishing: Cruise Control, Parking Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Emergency Brake Assist, Multifunction Steering Wheel and more
- Color: grau