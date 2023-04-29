Lease the VW Tiguan privately: Secure an offer at a top price

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

With 59,136 new registrations was the VW Tiguan the most popular SUV in 2022. A look at the dated Federal Motor Transport Authority published top models per segment shows that this trend will continue in 2023. The Tiguan was already registered almost 6,000 times in January 2023 – more than all other vehicles in the SUV and off-road vehicle category. Do you also want to drive the VW Tiguan? Then you need between 31,545.00 euros and 43,030.00 euros (depending on version and equipment), to buy you the car. Or you leases the Tiguan bei Null Leasing, where there is a pretty cheap offer for the SUV*.

VW Tiguan Leasing: Inexpensive offer for private individuals

So you can currently buy the VW Tiguan for only Lease 269.00 euros per month. And the best thing is: The leasing deal is a offer for private individuals*. So you don’t need a trade license to lease the Tiguan on these favorable terms. The Duration of this contract is 48 Fun at a Mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year. In addition to the monthly rate, there is a one-time payment. So still fall 1099.00 euros for the provision of the vehicle. Is that worth it?

read too SUV leasing: These are the best offers for city SUVs

Is the leasing offer for the VW Tiguan worth it?

At this Zero Lease Offer* you pay in total 14.011,00 Euro (48 monthly installments plus commitment fee). This results in the Leasingfaktor 0,73 and the Total cost factor 0.79. As a reminder, these two values ​​help to evaluate leasing offers. If the two factors are below one, you can usually assume one very good offer go out. In this respect, this deal is definitely worth it!

In addition, there is no cheaper one in our leasing calculator Private leasing offer for the VW Tiguan* gives. This is how you pay every month with other providers with comparable conditions up to 800.00 euros more. If you are seriously interested in the Tiguan, So the Null Leasing offer is the best choice!

read too E-car leasing: comparison with the best offers and what you should know about them

Lease the VW Tiguan: The key data of the deal at a glance

We have summarized the most important information about the offer for the VW Tiguan for you here:

Duration : 48 Fun

: 48 Fun mileage : 10,000 kilometers a year

: 10,000 kilometers a year delivery time : about neun Monate

: about neun Monate Monthly Rate : from 269.00 euros

: from 269.00 euros deployment fee : 1099,00 Euro

: 1099,00 Euro Leasingfaktor : 0,73

: 0,73 total cost factor: 0,79

read too Car leasing: comparison of the best offers in April 2023

This is how the VW Tiguan drives

The Tiguan from the private leasing deal is available in the 1.5 TSI OPF version*. He has 130 PS and make it to the max 195 km/h. It is freely configurable, but already comes with extensive standard equipment. You can find more highlights of the Tiguan in this overview:

list price : 36.855,00 Euro

: 36.855,00 Euro drive : Gasoline

: Gasoline circuit : manual transmission

: manual transmission Performance : 130 PS (96 Kilowatts)

: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts) top speed : 195 km/h

: 195 km/h consumption : combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers

: combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions : 126 Gramm pro Kilometer

: 126 Gramm pro Kilometer Furnishing : Cruise Control, Parking Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Emergency Brake Assist, Multifunction Steering Wheel and more

: Cruise Control, Parking Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Emergency Brake Assist, Multifunction Steering Wheel and more Color: grau

read too Driving the Hyundai Kona electric: This cheap leasing deal makes it possible