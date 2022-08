In the second quarter of 2021, both Gross Domestic Product and employment grew, increasing in the euro area and the EU by 0.6% and 0.3% respectively compared to the first three months of the year. This was announced by Eurostat on the basis of the elaboration of preliminary data. Italy’s GDP is above average, up by 1% compared to 0.1% in the previous quarter. German GDP unchanged. It is + 0.5% that of France and + 1.1% that of Spain.