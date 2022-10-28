Thrill, terror, horror. But this time Cattivik has nothing to do with it, it is the “foreign” version of Benetton that looks like a black spot: two goals in three games, 132 points conceded. Franco Smith laughs: he would have paid out of his own pocket to take revenge on the first day. He didn’t help. Treviso is something else without the Azzurri, with too many recoveries at the last minute (Negri, Pettinelli, Rhyno Smith, Riera only in the 15th) and with big problems at the hook. Attention, the excuse of the absent does not hold, because even the Scots had several out.

It is the approach that is missing, just think that Treviso leaves its metacampo only after 9’30 ”, but as soon as (literally) he kicks the oval ahead Glasgow scores with the Tongan Vailanu – not Bolt – who recovers from a grouping, frontino on Zani, he sends Bellini and Da Re to the bar with a feint and deposits in goal after a 50-meter run: defense evaporated. In fact, the Scots understand that there are problems (sic) and repeatedly try to sink like knives, hold the ball in hand while Treviso sketches, and thank goodness that Rhyno sweeps the goal line.

It starts to rain, but to the Lions it feels like hail. At 28 ‘Wegner exaggerates and gives Miotti three easy points. Sounds like a shock? Perhaps, this is how the Lions present themselves in the other half, with a good 30 ‘delay: Zani tries to escape from a maul but is brought out in bad way. The next drive sees Manjezi get his hands on the ball for a defense lesson, so the huge problems on the front line for Treviso push the Lions back.

Another heroic defense? Not this time. Miotti receives a soccer from Dobie, absorbs Rhyno Smith and sends Chancellor in the middle of the goalposts. We are 15-0, plus an imaginative yellow for the green-and-white extreme. Is it worse than that? Not even for a dream: it becomes too easy for the Scots who leave on the left and the three of them put Riera and Bellini again, Chancellor turns the corner and McDowall follows him to the goal. We are 22-0 and it looks like Halloween has come here prematurely, lots of jokes and no treats.

The second half begins with another gift from Zani, who finds a Scot at the end of the touche, with the next one that is wrong. But on the other hand he is not the hooker … Let’s try Arroyo, then. Evans had already monitored Gallo, as soon as he entered, and when he sees him do something strange he waves him another yellow.

For the Scots it seems that advertisement of “you like to win easy”, in fact already after 8 ‘of the second half they are already in bonus with Brown to make good use of the drive: eloquent 27-0. With the entry of Ale Garbisi, Da Re passes extreme and Rhyno opens, but nothing changes, if it were a ring it would be to throw in the towel: Vailanu goes to the goal again, this time as a maul, Chancellor darting with his blond hair with extreme ease (saved by the tmo). They could score again and again, but at least there is Braam Steyn to show some pride, McLean notices and this time he does not fail.

Nothing more, thank you. Now reset, in the long layover work hard. And maybe more.