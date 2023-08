On Saturday there are three games of the third round in the Admiral Bundesliga. Vice-champion Sturm Graz receives Austria Klagenfurt, the WAC has to deal with Austria Lustenau. These two games will kick off at 5 p.m. From 7.30 p.m., LASK and newly promoted team Blau-Weiss Linz will face each other in the Linz derby.

