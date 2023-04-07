How hard was it at the gate this time?

Excellent teams are facing each other, so it can be expected that it will be such balanced matches. The streak is great, and the joy of winning after a game like this outweighs how difficult it was.

Is it more difficult for you because it’s mostly played away from you?

It was like that the whole season. We have a very good team and I am the last line and I try to do my job to the best of my ability and help when needed. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

And you can’t make a mistake…

Of course. But hockey is a game of mistakes and mistakes will always happen.

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK Hockey players from Pardubice are happy about the first goal. From the left, goal scorer Lukáš Sedlák and Tomáš Hyka.

At that moment, help came from teammates, like in Třinec’s power play at the end of the fourth game?

That’s how we play the whole season. Maybe it was more visible, but I felt that the strength and heart was in us. I am very happy for this win.

Did you know when you took the lead that hell was coming for the goalkeeper?

Clearly. It’s the playoffs, everyone wants to equalize and at least make it to overtime. I expected it and I have to smile in front of the guys who caught pucks behind me that I didn’t have. They were blocking, falling on their heads. They were incredible blocks.

Another defeat would make your path to the finals much more difficult. Was it difficult to keep a clear head?

You play with all kinds of thoughts, but that’s in any situation, even if you’re leading the series 2-1. You want it to end soon. It works in the head and it will show on the ice who is stronger in it.

Do you believe you’ve got the advantage back on your side?