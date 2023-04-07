Dried fruit is tempting to many even if few are aware of the fact that almonds in particular have enormous beneficial effects.

The dried fruit it is a type of food that we all should consume at least once a day precisely because it is rich in great beneficial effects. Such small fruits but which hide an enormous quantity of components which are a real panacea for our body.

At breakfast but also at lunch or dinner, eat 20 grams of almonds it helps a lot regulate blood sugar levels, thereby preventing diabetes from developing. Also useful for those who are overweight or obese. This is confirmed by scientific studies conducted by research groups of the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation and by the Center of Excellence for Diabetes Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology of New Dehli. In this study, sixty people ate a 20g snack. of almonds, 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner for the duration of the research.

The data collected has shown that there has been a reduction in blood sugar and hormones as almonds are able to provide fiber, monounsaturated fats, zinc and magnesium. These substances help reduce the sense of hunger and record metabolic changes as this type of snack helps people regulate blood glucose.

All the benefits that almonds have on our body

In fact, almonds, together with a balanced diet and accompanied by physical exercise they help prediabetic people to regulate blood sugar levels preventing the development of diabetes.

An equally recent study has shown that eating almonds for 12 weeks, not only reduces insulin but helps improve pancreatic function with consequent benefit on body weight. People, subjected to tests who ate for 3 months, 20 gr. of almonds before meals, they greatly reduced their waist circumference and body mass and, through specific tests, they noticed a better grip strength in their hands.

Furthermore, no changes occurred in HDL cholesterol and this result shows that this cardioprotective lipid remained the same. Almonds can also be included in a nutritious diet. The habit of eating them daily gives good potential for the reversal from prediabetes to normal glucose regulation: they delay or even prevent the development of diabetes.