Unseen! Slavia's match was stopped by the referee in the 13th minute
Sports

Unseen! Slavia’s match was stopped by the referee in the 13th minute

A completely unprecedented thing, which the football players of Slavia Prague have probably never experienced, happened in the preparatory match with Raków Čenstochová. In the 13th minute, after the red card was awarded, the players of the Polish team ended the duel and went to the cabins. However, the clubs agreed to continue, even in eleven players on both sides. And defender David Douděra or substitute goalkeeper Jan Sirotník took the flag. In the end, Slavia won 2:1 after a turnover and two hits by Mick van Buren.

