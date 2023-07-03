Home » Accident on track in the Parma area, motorcyclist from Modena – Emilia-Romagna dies
The victim is 41-year-old Lorenzo Rovatti

A motorcyclist from Modena, 41-year-old Lorenzo Rovatti, lost his life at the Maggiore hospital in Parma where he was staying following a motorcycle accident on the Varano de’ Melegari circuit in the Parma area.
According to the reconstructions of the accident that occurred this morning, Rovatti was taking part in an event open to motorcycle enthusiasts, with free practice on the track. During one of the laps, his bike collided with that of another participant. Immediately rescued by the 118 doctors, taken to the Major of Parma with the air ambulance, the 41-year-old died from the traumas sustained in the accident. The other motorcyclist involved in the collision would not have suffered serious consequences as a result of the incident. (HANDLE).

