Nintendo Warns Against Blowing on Switch Cartridges: Use a Vacuum Instead

Title: Nintendo Warns Against Blowing Air on Switch Cartridges to Clean Dust

Subtitle: Use a Small Vacuum Cleaner Instead, Advises the Gaming Giant

Date: [Insert Date]

[Insert Photo: Photographed by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang]

Many veteran players have fond memories of playing on old game consoles like Famicom and GameBoy. When encountering cartridge issues, they often resorted to the age-old technique of “blowing” air onto the cartridge to remove dust and improve contact. However, Nintendo has issued a warning, advising against this practice when it comes to the Nintendo Switch.

In an official Twitter post from Nintendo, it was emphasized that blowing air onto a dusty Switch cartridge can result in tiny droplets of saliva getting deposited onto the connection port. This, in turn, can cause rusting or corrosion in some parts. As a more effective alternative, Nintendo recommends using a small vacuum cleaner to clean the cartridge.

The official website of Nintendo lists various major failure cases and advises users not to clean the cartridge with cotton swabs or touch it with their hands. Instead, they suggest purchasing a special cleaning cloth designed for electronic products or seeking assistance from professional engineers for cleaning and maintenance.

Nintendo’s warning comes as a reminder to gamers that old habits may not always be suitable for the latest console technology. Although blowing air onto cartridges may have worked in the past, it is important to adapt to the specific requirements of the Nintendo Switch for optimal performance and durability.

In related news, Nintendo fans may also be interested in the latest game sales rankings, where the long-standing champion “Zelda” was replaced by a new PS5 game. For more on this topic, please refer to our article titled “Zelda” was defeated by the new PS5 work! The latest game sales ranking Top 10 when the champion is replaced.”

Stay updated with the latest news by downloading our news app, guaranteeing you a daily win. Simply follow the instructions to download the app and start enjoying the best news experience.

[End of article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

