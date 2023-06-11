Unterhaching is promoted to the 3rd league

AWhen Hachinger fans stormed the pitch and wanted to celebrate with their heroes, coach Sandro Wagner initially stood motionless on the sidelines. Dozens of police officers kept the white-clad supporters away from the Cottbus guest block to prevent renewed riots. After two years in the regional league, SpVgg Unterhaching is back in the 3rd football league.

The people from the suburbs of Munich also won the playoff second leg against the Northeast champions Energie Cottbus 2-0 (1-0) on Sunday and gave Wagner a perfect farewell. Mathias Fetsch (17th) and Simon Skarlatidis (90th + 3) shot the champion of the Bavarian Regionalliga one class higher in front of 12,500 spectators. Upper Bavaria had won the first leg 2-1.

However, fan riots overshadowed the game. When the score was 1-0 for Unterhaching, Cottbus fans threw flares, beer mugs and iron bars onto the pitch around 20 minutes before the end of the game and crowded into the interior. Within seconds, dozens of police officers were on the field and used tear gas.

Energy trainer Claus-Dieter Wollitz went to his own fans and tried to calm the situation. The game was interrupted for 15 minutes and ended under an enormous police presence. “I almost feared it. Unfortunately, something like that overshadows the others,” said Hachings President Manfred Schwabl after the game on BR: “Our spectators were sensational, I hope that we have a similar average in the third division. Hats off to Sandro too.”



Setting the direction: Trainer Sandro Wagner gets on and gets off

Image: dpa



The former national striker announced weeks ago that he was leaving Upper Bavaria. It is still unclear where the 35-year-old is headed. The squad will fly to Mallorca on Monday to celebrate promotion. Wagner won’t be there. He has his final exam for the coaching license this Monday at 9 a.m. “Maybe I’ll follow. On Tuesday you might see me at Ballermann, keep your eyes open!” said the former national striker.

With the promotion of Unterhaching, the field of participants in the third division for the coming season is complete. Previously, VfB Lübeck (champion regional league north), Preußen Münster (west) and SSV Ulm (southwest) had already secured promotion. Energie Cottbus has to compete in the regional league for the fifth year in a row.