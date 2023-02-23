The Polish striker is doing great in the colors of FC Barcelona. In the 2022/2023 season, he managed to score 24 goals in 29 matches, to which the captain of our national team added six assists. This made the authorities of “Blaugrana” decide to give the player a special status.

Untouchable Lewandowski

According to the information provided by the portal “sport.es”, Lewandowski appeared on the list of “untouchables”, which means that regardless of a potential offer to the club, Joan Laporta and his associates will not consider giving the striker to another club.

Of course, the Polish striker is not the only player of the La Liga leader who received the status of untouchable. Apart from him, the two midfield leaders, Pedri and Gavi, as well as two young and extremely talented defenders, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, are impossible to buy.

Available to others

At the same time, the portal “sport.es” notes that the authorities of FC Barcelona, ​​which will again have a problem with meeting the salary limits in the summer, decided not to include players who had been the strength of the team on the list of untouchables. We are talking primarily about Ousmane Dembele and Mark-Andre Ter Stegen.

Quite unexpectedly, Laporta and the company also do not exclude the potential transfer of Andreas Christensen, who is the best defender of “Blaugrana” this season. Thus, the gate opens for other clubs to seriously strengthen their defensive line.

The next important match will be played by FC Barcelona today, on Thursday, February 23. We are talking about the second leg of the Europa League 1/16 match against Manchester United. The first leg, played at the Camp Nou, ended 2-2. Thus, at Old Trafford, the fun will start from the beginning.