Genoa, July 24, 2022 – Un climber is dead this afternoon in the area of ​​Urbe, in Savona. The victim, Paolo Nicolardi, is a 46-year-old originally from Milan, but residing for some years in Arenzano (Genoa). The climber was in a rope with two friends when part of the crag he was climbing gave way. Nicolardi fell for over ten meters. The comrades, who were unharmed, immediately tried to help him and called for help.

On the spot he arrived the Grifo helicopter of the Fire Brigade, in support of the men of the mountain rescue, of the health personnel of the Red Cross of Urbe and of the 118. But the victim was already dead. Nicolardi was a “expert and attentive” climber and for some years he had been a member of the Cai of Arenzano, a member of the Geki mountaineering group.