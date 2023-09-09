US Open: Djokovic is in the anniversary final

US Open

Novak Djokovic is in the final of the US Open in New York for the tenth time. On Friday, the Serbian record winner in major tournaments solved the US challenge Ben Shelton in three sets 6:3 6:2 7:6 (7/4) and thus moved into his anniversary final in Flushing Meadows. The 36-year-old is now reaching for his fourth title in New York.



08.09.2023 23.59

Online since yesterday, 11:59 p.m

The last American hope in the men’s tournament had no chance against the 23-time winner of a Grand Slam tournament for a long time. It wasn’t until the third set that Shelton made the big favorite sweat. After a total of 2:39 hours, the Serb used his second match point and is now in the final again, as he was last in 2021. Last year, the Serb was unable to take part in the last major tournament of the year due to his lack of a coronavirus vaccination.

In the final, Djokovic, who is number two, is waiting for the winner of the duel between the world number one and last year’s winner Carlos Alcaraz from Spain and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number three in the tournament and winner of the US Open 2021. At that time, Medvedev was Djokovic’s Grand Slam spoils the game in a calendar year.

Djokovic is aiming for his 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, which would equal Margaret Court’s record. The 36-year-old has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2018. If he wins the title, another “record” awaits the Serbian: The 36-year-old can become the oldest champion of New York in the history of professional tennis.

Djokovic was confident for a long time

In his 100th US Open match, Djokovic successfully countered the young US star’s aggressive style of play and made use of his experience. Although Shelton managed to score spectacular points, he made too many easy mistakes. In addition, Djokovic had the right answer in the crucial phases.

AP/Manu Fernandez Shelton made life difficult with mistakes in the first two sets

With a certain victory in sight, the superstar weakened at times towards the end of the third round. The Serb – who had previously only given up his service once in all of the other five games – conceded two breaks and even had to fend off a set point from Shelton in the third round. However, Djokovic held his nerve in the tiebreak.

Men’s singles at the US Open in New York

(USA, $65 million, hard)

Semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) -:- -:- -:- Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Ben Shelton (USA) 6:3 6:3 7:6 (7/4 ) Quarterfinal table: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexander Zverev (GER/12) 6:3 6:2 6:4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Andrej Rublev (RUS/8) 6:4 6:3 6: 4 Ben Shelton (USA) Frances Tiafoe (USA/10) 6:2 3:6 7:6 (9/7) 6:2 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Taylor Fritz (USA/9) 6:1 6:4 6:4

