Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – provato alla gamescom (Xbox Series X | S Digital)

When I went to the Riot Games booth for the presentation of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, I admit that I was quite tense. This is because I admit a lack of knowledge of the world of League of Legends, it doesn’t suit my tastes as a gamer. However, I have always been extremely fascinated by the lore and the characters present, so much so that Arkane on Netflix immediately became one of my favorite series. I therefore welcomed Riot’s announcement that it wanted to expand the League universe through other projects and mediums, and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story It seemed to me one of the most interesting. This is because the game was entrusted to Tequila Works, the studio behind some games that I particularly appreciated such as RiME and Deadlight. I was welcomed by both a member of Tequila Works and one of Riot Games, and once I took my seat the first question they asked me was how much I knew League of Legends. With a little awe I admitted that I wasn’t a fan of the game at all, but instead appreciated the narrative universe and the characters. I was convinced that I had just made a fool of myself considering that one of the developers was actually from Riot Games, but instead the two smiled and said to me “Perfect, then you are exactly the type of player that Song of Nunu is aimed at!”

In fact, Tequila Works’ games have the characteristic of having a great focus on narration and the emotions that the characters can convey, and the aim of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is to bring closer players who are interested in these elements of the LoL universe, even without having any experience with the original game. As the title suggests, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story tells the story of little Nunu, one of the Champions present in LoL, and his journey in search of his missing mother. Accompanying him on this journey will be Willump, a huge yeti with a heart of gold, and the developers have specified how their bond and personal growth will be some of the pillars of the narrative. The experience that the team wanted to recreate is not the “classic” one with the protagonists who start with a goal until reaching something much bigger such as saving the world, but it wants to be a much more “intimate” and introspective: Nunu is just a child who wants to find his mother, not a predestined hero.

The fact that Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story being a game that focuses heavily on the narrative aspect does not mean that the gameplay has been neglected, and during my test I had the opportunity to play one of the first phases which also act as a tutorial. The pair formed by the small Nunu and the enormous Willump allowed the developers to create a certain variety in the game system, with the yeti taking advantage of its size for melee combat and exploration by climbing walls with the child on his shoulder , who can instead count on the magical powers of his flute. Music is a fundamental part of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Storyboth on a narrative and gameplay level: the four backbones of the pad are in fact associated with four notes (each with a specific symbol), and during my test I several times found sections in which I had to play a song following the symbols screen.

An operation that wasn’t exactly simple at first, but once I memorized what each key corresponded to (including some combinations with symbols that represented two or more notes pressed together) I was able to play the requested melodies. These sections were used to activate mechanisms or unlock secret areas and collectibles scattered around the map, though Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story it’s not a title that aims to have particularly large or complicated maps. During the game the developers confirmed to me that, despite the presence of activities and hidden areas, they do not want to distract the player too much from his main mission, even if exploration is always rewarded with objects or dialogues that expand the lore and background of the characters and the game world.

Staying on topic, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is set in Freljord, one of the harshest and wildest regions of League, characterized by snowy landscapes and primitive tribes. During my test I explored an area covered in snow and ice, but the developers have ensured that there will be different environments, such as forests and volcanoes. To survive in this hostile world we can count on Willump’s physical strength, who once he takes Nunu on his shoulder can use his powerful arms both to punch enemies who stand in his way and to climb some walls. In addition to the use of the flute, Nunu can throw snowballs useful for hitting from a distance, and combined with Willump’s magic the two generate a freezing ray useful for example for exploring areas covered in water by creating ice platforms, or freezing waterfalls to transform them into climbable walls. The game therefore mixes action and platforming with some environmental puzzles, all seasoned with an artistic style with very bright and cartoonish colours.

Although the short time obviously did not allow me to have a complete picture of the story, the few minutes were enough for me to become fond of both Nunu and above all Willump, who even without the use of words manages to perfectly convey his emotions and state of mind. ‘heart. In particular when you have control of Nunu (the game automatically decides when to control one character or the other) I found it adorable how Willump has his own autonomous behavior and doesn’t just follow us, but for example decides to move away to play with a little animal, you call us to tell us a secret or you try to communicate in some way, making it a lively character with whom you can bond. However, the developers have confirmed that during the adventure there will also be other faces known to LoL players, some as simple cameos while others will have an active role in the story.

During my test Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story It didn’t seem like a particularly revolutionary game in terms of mechanics or technically impressive, but it was a title with a lot of heart, and Tequila Works is always a guarantee on this. At the moment Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story It doesn’t have a release date yet, even if the launch window is set for autumn 2023, so it shouldn’t be long, but it’s a title to keep an eye on both for fans and for those who want to get closer to the lore despite never having played LoL.

