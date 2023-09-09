Merz as beer tent speaker – health check

Conservative identity politics is booming at the moment. In the south of Germany, the beer tent plays a special role. There, some milieus make sure who they are and who they follow. The beer tent is a special place, one where Schrödinger’s Cat is viewed from the standpoint of Hegelian dialectics. Here you can create community by dividing, here you can explain the dangers of cannabis to a beer-intoxicated audience, here aggressive leg-biters can still feel like victims. The question of reality is raised to a higher level in the beer tent.

Monday was “Gillamoos Monday”. Politicians of all stripes made a pilgrimage to Gillamoos in Abensberg. Also Friedrich Merz. To do this, he dressed up and appeared in disguise in Bayern-Jankerl. Signal: I’m one of you, just with a private plane. “I am your voice” in small format. It is not known how far Merzen’s mimicry goes, for example whether he acts as a monk when visiting a monastery.

He, in turn, obviously didn’t know where he was and stepped into Merz’s bowl again. Merz in ingratiation mode: “Kreuzberg is not Germany, Gillamoos is Germany.”

Of course the multicultural degenerate Berliners get upset again. Firstly, as seen above, the beer tent has its own reality; secondly, as ZDF says from CDU circles, Merz has only made a sociological-statistical statement: “Gillamoos’ statement refers to the fact that, according to the official population statistics “About seven out of ten citizens in Germany lived in villages and towns with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants.” That’s true, even if you don’t fully understand what that has to do with Gillamoos.

Gillamoos is not a community at all, but a fair in Abensberg. Abensberg is a town in Lower Bavaria, Aiwanger-Land. But you shouldn’t be too picky. In the end you still have a problem with old Nazi leaflets, which no normal person actually needs to get upset about. And if Trump thinks Belgium is a beautiful city, then Merz can also think Gillamoos is a beautiful place. He is somehow, just different.

There is no shortage of visitors, the city of Abensberg speaks of 300,000. The seven out of ten citizens can no longer quite manage this. It doesn’t matter either. Merz just wanted to polemicize against city dwellers. And in Germany, 100% of people live in communities with fewer than 5 million inhabitants, the size range that Abensberg, with its approximately 14,000 inhabitants, falls into, including women. This would also brilliantly solve this problem.

