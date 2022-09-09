By beating Khachanov, the Norwegian is now one step away from number 1: he will be in the event of a title, or a defeat of the Spaniard in the other semifinal with the American

The first semifinal of the 2022 United States Open goes to the Norwegian Casper Ruud who overcomes the Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 in 2 hours and 59 minutes in three sets. A deserved success that brings Ruud closer to the top of the world ranking: he will be world number 1 for the first time in his career if he wins the title in New York or if Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated in the second semifinal by the American Frances Tiafoe tonight.

little show — It was not a great match, stingy with the show and with little pathos. Start for Ruud who immediately snatches the joke from his rival going up 2-0, but the Russian is present, he immediately enters the game by winning 4 of the following 5 games. Khachanov gets to serve forward 4-3, but loses the serve by missing a forehand volley. The set is decided at the tie-break: Ruud is always ahead and closes when the forehand betrays Khachanov. The Russian goes out of his way and loses his head. The inertia of the match is all on the side of the Norwegian who flies dominating the third set for 6-2.

blackout — In the third Ruud runs like crazy from one side of the field to the other to retrieve impossible balls but on the very best he suffers the first and only blackout of the match. In the fourth set Ruud gets back on the ball, flies to 5-1 and then closes a physically and mentally defeated match at the first match point. Ruud finished with 10 aces, 64% of prime time, 82% of points scored with the first, 52 winners, 34 free mistakes and 20 points obtained in 23 downhill runs. For him it will be the second Grand Slam final of his career after the one he lost in Paris last June against Rafael Nadal. See also It's always magical Italy Debut with 5 medals

September 10, 2022 (change September 10, 2022 | 00:34)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

