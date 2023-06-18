USFL Week 10 highlights: New Orleans Breakers defeat Houston Gamblers

Week 10 of the USFL is underway, with just two games left on the schedule for this season.

To kick things off Sunday on FS1, the New Orleans Breakers (7-3) downed the Houston Gamblers (5-5) in Memphis, clinching their first ever playoff berth.

Later, in Detroit, the Philadelphia Stars (4-5) are up against the Michigan Panthers (3-6) at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Here are the top moments!

New Orleans Breakers 17, Houston Gamblers 10

Break it open

Both squads went scoreless in the first half, but New Orleans broke the tie early in the second quarter, as McLeod Bethel-Thompson uncorked a pretty dime to Johnnie Dixon for a 30-yard score.

Dixon had this to say after the big reception.

D ’em up

Houston responded with a lengthy drive of its own, but it was cut short by Vontae Diggs, who nabbed an interception with a nifty toe-tap.

Over the middle

The Breakers’ first drive of the second half resulted in more points, as Bethel-Thompson guided his group 80 yards in 11 plays to go up 14-0. He found Dee Anderson on a quick slant for the score.

One of our own

After Kenji Bahar strung together some nice passes to push Houston into the red zone, Mark Thompson finished off the drive for the team’s first TD.

Unstoppable

After tacking o a field goal to extend their lead, the Breakers needed a big play from their defense, and got it from Diggs again. He powered his way into the backfield for a huge sack to kill Houston’s momentum on its tying attempt.

