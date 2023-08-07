Uzun with two goals: Nuremberg’s new storm hope didn’t want to go to Bayern

Status: 07.08.2023 09:41 a.m

Can Yılmaz Uzun takes center stage against Hannover 96. The 17-year-old breaks a club record and causes enthusiasm at 1. FC Nürnberg. In the summer, the top scorer apparently even gave FC Bayern a basket.

The club fans were amazed when 1. FC Nürnberg got a great chance to equalize in added time: Daichi Hayashi fell in the penalty area, referee Patrick Alt pointed to the point. And suddenly there was Can Uzun.

The 17-year-old, 268-day-old youngster got the ball right on target. After a minute-long VAR interruption, the referee stuck to his decision. Uzun stepped up and welded the ball into the upper left crease and brought the Max Morlock Stadium to a boil with the 2:2 equaliser.

Uzun: Youngest goalscorer in club history

“It wasn’t agreed,” Uzun clarified coldly after the game at BR24Sport: “But I had such a good feeling and took the ball. And it worked.”

Uzun gained the self-confidence for this bold decision in the 66th minute when he scored his first professional goal to make it 1:2. The teenager goes down in the history books as the youngest goalscorer in club history.

Coach Christian Fiél: Uzun “an extraordinary talent”

His “very good feeling” before the penalty “didn’t deceive me,” Uzun explained his amazingly ripped off performance. The starting eleven against Hannover made the Turkish U18 international “very proud”, his coach Christian Fiél knows: “We won’t be able to prevent a 17-year-old from being celebrated now. He’s an extraordinary talent.”

This talent was not lost on Fiél’s predecessor Dieter Hecking last season. In 18 games for the U19s of Franconia, Uzun scored 20 goals and five assists. On his debut for the second team in the regional league, he needed just two minutes to score after being substituted on. This was followed by two short appearances in the 2nd Bundesliga and his starting XI debut against Paderborn on the last matchday.

Uzun rejects Bayern offer

Apparently, the big FC Bayern knocked on the door in the summer. According to the Bild newspaper, the record champions only offered Uzun a place in the second team, which is why the native of the Upper Palatinate decided to stay in Nuremberg. Uzun, who also scored twice at the U17 European Championship last summer, learned to play football with Jahn Regensburg and FC Ingolstadt and came to the club’s youth academy in 2019. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Istanbul are said to have already inquired about Uzun, reported kicker.

But the FCN had already extended the contract with his jewel in February with wise foresight until 2026. The worst offensive of the past season has been looking for an accurate clipper for a long time. Christoph Daferner was in good form during the pre-season, but he remained pale at the start against Hansa Rostock and was also substituted off against Hannover at half-time.

Uzun “still has a lot to learn”

Uzun is Nuremberg’s only goalscorer so far – even though he doesn’t play in his usual center forward position under Fiél. Uzun played in central midfield against Hannover, of course with an offensive orientation. As soon as he was accepted in Rostock, the fine technician showed off his move to the goal, his dribbling strength and his passing qualities.

“He’s a good boy,” said the new Nuremberg coach, who praised Uzun for his bravery. Immediately afterwards, however, Fiél pushed: “You must not forget that he is 17 years old. Believe me, he still has a lot to learn.” Uzun should also be aware of this. After all, the self-confident youngster is guided by what is perhaps the best footballer of all time: “My idol is Lionel Messi.”

