V agency announced the penalty announcement of “DOTA2” players, and 5 members of the Knights team were suspended

Today, DOTA2 officially announced the punishment announcement on players who interfered with fair competition, including five members of the Knight team who were suspected of cheating in the DPC League in China, and a total of 46 players who were sentenced to lifelong and 1-2 year bans punishment.

In January of this year, Knights, the team renamed from RNG, has been questioned for using cheating software in the competition, but since the official did not give a clear reply, all the accusations against Knights are only based on the video of the game. Inferred, there is no real hammer.

And this time the official announcement undoubtedly put an end to the controversy of cheating. In this ban list, five former Knights team members were sentenced to the highest punishment of life ban. Three days before the announcement, the five The players have all left the Knights team.

“Lelouch of the Rebellion” character designer Takahiro Kimura dies of illness

The official Twitter of “Lelouch of the Rebellion” announced today that Takahiro Kimura, the character designer of the series animation, passed away due to illness on March 5.

In addition to “Lelouch of the Rebellion”, Takahiro Kimura has also served as original paintings and character designs for many well-known animations such as “Mobile Suit Gundam”, “King of Braves”, and “Sword Art Online”.

Before becoming popular because of his participation in the animation creation of “Lelouch of the Rebellion”, Takahiro Kimura also attracted a large number of male fans with his precise portrayal of female character movements in the R18 game “Variable Geo”.

Beautiful girl 2D fighting game “Variable Geo”

According to the official statement, Takahiro Kimura suffers from a rare disease called “amyloidosis” (Amyloidosis), which can cause organ enlargement or polyneuropathy in patients.

Bethesda announced that the release of “Starry Sky” will be postponed to September 6

The space-themed 3A work “Starry Sky”, which was given high hopes by Agency B, has been postponed again. According to the official video released today, the game has been postponed from the original first half of 2023 to September 6th of this year. However, about “Starry Sky” The face-to-face meeting will be held on June 11, when there will be more information about the game and a real machine demonstration.

As a game that has been skipped for the second time, Todd Howard, director of Agency B, said in the video that “the team has put all their energy into this game”, and according to the previously released information, “Starry Sky” will be a massive game. A huge and ambitious new work, but now we have to wait until September 6 to see its appearance, provided that the ticket will not be skipped for the third time.

New species of cockroach found in Singapore, named after Pokémon

According to The Straits Times (The Straits Times), an entomologist in Singapore has discovered a new type of cockroach, due to its long antennae, slender legs and wings, its appearance is similar to that of the “Ferro” in the seventh generation of Pokémon. The first discoverer decided to call this new species of cockroach after the name “Pheromosa” in Pokémon.

The picture on the left shows the Pokémon “Pherometa”, and the picture on the right shows the newly discovered cockroach

This is not the first time that a species has been given the name of Pokémon. In the past, the insect world also used the names of “Lightning Bird”, “Frozen Bird” and “Flame Bird” to name three newly discovered Pokémon. Insect naming.



