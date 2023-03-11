The Juventus coach presented this afternoon’s match against Paolo Zanetti’s Tuscans to the microphones of Dazn

Six games without a win: theUdinese, one of the most beautiful of recent seasons, is not having its best period. The will of the club is to react after last Saturday’s convincing draw with Atalanta, after being, moreover, one step away from the advantage with Beto. Therefore, the desire to amaze, even if we face a team in good shape and playing good football. Although the opponent is difficult, the Juventus coach Andrea Subtil he has every intention of repeating the first leg, without looking at the difference in the standings.

Could this be the turning point?

“It is certainly an important match for many reasons, above all because we want to give continuity at the race and performance in Bergamo. We know it will be difficult, Empoli are well trained and are a very fast team. But we are determined and we know them well, we know how to put them in trouble.”

What is the key to returning to victory today?

“When you play against a team that is completely closed down, it’s never easy to find an opening. When, on the other hand, you face teams like Empoli, who try to maintain their identity by facing the match head-on, on the one hand you will certainly be more involved defensively but you have more chances to settle positively and try to do badly. We are ready for anything.”

The offensive two was confirmed again and Subtle tell the microphones the reason: See also Disagreements among Japan’s nuclear sewage discharged into the sea are hard to stop

“With Success there is a splendid relationship, I’m not concerned about its lack of networks. He is a boy who works with seriousness and intensity every day. He knows very well that he has to seek and want the goal more and he is trying to do it. He is the best for assists and completes an attacking duo, in my opinion, very very competitive.”

