Atletico’s success at Mestalla with a goal in the 63rd minute of the Frenchman who had just entered. The Matador will be very comfortable at Valencia, who scored only once in 3 games, from a penalty

The Matador with his grandfather from Maranello has long leafed through a daisy with several petals, of various colors and sizes: Boca Juniors, Toluca, Nice, Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, Real Sociedad. And in the end he chose that of Valencia. Edinson Cavani has signed for two years and will play under the orders of Rino Gattuso. That he is in desperate need of goals, as demonstrated by the 1-0 home defeat against Atletico. Three days, for Valencia only one goal scored, by Carlos Soler from a penalty.

common needs — Edi and Rino meet again in Mestalla. They have 9 years of difference, 44 to 35, and obviously different ambitions but united by the need to do well. Gattuso wants to build a solid, stable position with the Spanish club, “I would like to become the Simeone of Valencia, to follow a path of continuity similar to him”, he said on Sunday before the match against Atletico. Cavani wants to better prepare for his fourth World Cup. Yesterday he landed, he spoke, he had medical examinations, signed the contract and went to Mestalla.

the word — “I spoke to Gattuso – Cavani said yesterday at Valencia airport -. I liked the idea of ​​playing in Spain and Valencia bet on me. For me the important thing was to go to a place where I am well liked and where people can transmit their affection to me. Valencia have responded with great confidence in me and in return they will receive a great effort: I will give everything to leave a good memory here. ” The same thought of Gattuso. See also The stage goes to Bouwman, but now the head is on the Marmolada

the match — That with Hugo Duro injured and the other “charrua” Maxi Gomez ready to go to Fenerbahce, Marcos Andre has deployed in attack. He didn’t remedy anything. In reality Yunus Musah had pierced Oblak with a right of absolute power in the 23 ‘, but the referee at the Var canceled for a previous foul by Diakhaby canceling an authentic golazo. Valencia plays well, holds the ball, is dangerous with the “Samus”, the external Lino and Castillejo, but struggles to realize and behind without Gabriel Paulista and Gayá, and above all with the impetuous Thierry, they are always at risk. Indeed, goalkeeper Mamardarshvili saved Valencia on at least 3 occasions.

The Georgian, however, was unable to do anything about Griezmann’s shot just entered (at 63 ‘as in the first two days, the measure chosen by Atletico to avoid reaching the mandatory redemption of the player from Barcelona) which was decisively deflected by Carlos Soler. Atletico restarts after the defeat with Villarreal, for Valencia 3 points out of 9 and much need for a Cavani in form.

August 30, 2022 (change August 30, 2022 | 00:16)

