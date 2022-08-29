Home News Treviso, Riccardo was born in the Ca ‘Foncello parking lot
News

Treviso, Riccardo was born in the Ca ‘Foncello parking lot

Treviso, Riccardo was born in the Ca ‘Foncello parking lot

Little Riccardo with his mother and the Ca ‘Foncello team

"This is the story of Riccardo's birth, who was in such a hurry to come into the world!" Thus begins the post on Instagram by Francesco Benazzi, director of Ulss 2, who tells the happy event at Ca 'Foncello in Treviso.

TREVISO. «This is the story of the birth of Riccardo, who was in such a great hurry to come into the world! ». Thus begins the post on Instagram by Francesco Benazzi, director of Ulss 2, which tells of the happy event that took place in mid-August at the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso. «Mother Roberta had sensed that her little one was an impatient little guy and, hearing the contractions becoming stronger and more regular, she rushed to the Treviso hospital accompanied by her husband.

As soon as they arrived in the parking lot, fate wanted them to cross two midwives about to start the night shift and, just at that moment, Roberta’s waters suddenly broke. The midwives accompanied the couple inside the hospital, in the meantime alerting the ward of their arrival so that the delivery room was promptly prepared.

But Roberta didn’t really need the delivery room: as soon as she crossed the door of the locker room she felt “that irrepressible need to push”, and that’s how, assisted by the midwives Carla and Maria Lisa, in just 8 minutes she gave to the light, in a decidedly unusual place but full of love, little Riccardo.

To date, also considering Riccardo’s birth, there have been 140 more births in Treviso than last year, in contrast to the problem of recent birth rates: when life decides to triumph it always finds the right place and time . This child, who wanted to get to know his mother and father with indescribable determination and speed, is the confirmation of this and we at Ulss 2 are ready to welcome him in the best possible way ».

