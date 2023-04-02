The two teams live antagonistic moments in the table

The fear of those from Baraja before the ambition of those from Iraola

Valencia, in decline and with the burdens of its delicate situation, measures his anxiety in Mestalla against a Rayo Vallecano that will seek victory that allows him to practically certify the permanence and continue in the race for Europe.

The Valencian team looking for what would be his third consecutive victory at home since Rubén Baraja took charge of the team, since they have already beaten Real Sociedad and Osasuna, in both cases by a tight 1-0 but with a good image.

The influence of the former legend of Valencianism has made it possible to strengthen the union of the stands with the team at a time when it seemed that playing at home was beginning to generate some anxiety in the players. Yes indeed, Valencia faces this match after having signed the worst game in the Baraja era at the Atlético de Madrid field.

After that match came the national team break and ten players left with their teams, so the coach has barely had three training sessions with his full squad.

This rest has also allowed the last three outfield players who were injured to rejoin the team. Beyond the long-term loss of goalkeeper Jaume Doménech, The coach has no casualties for this clashalthough seen that Gabriel Paulista has barely completed training sessions It seems difficult for me to play.

In any case, the coach will have multiple options for the first time to define his eleven. Thus, it is not clear if he will use Dimitri Foulquier or Thierry Rendall at right-back or even if he will go for double-back. Eray Cömert, Mouctar Diakhaby and Cenk Özkacar will fight for two central positions and Hugo Guillamón and Nico González for the midfielder, although they could also play together and Andre Almeida, Yunus Musah and Ilaix Moriba for the other two in the midfield line if they don’t.

You also have several options for the bands, with Samu Castillejo, Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert and at the point of attackAlthough he has opted for Hugo Duro, Edinson Cavani has already reappeared at the Atlético stadium and now he also has Marcos André.

Opposite is the Madrid team, which has gone six games without winning and he needs to add three again to leave his permanence practically sealed and not lose pace in the race for Europesomething that, although it is not an objective, has become an illusion.

The match will mean Rayo’s reunion with Rubén Baraja, who he was coach of the Madrid team for three months between November 2016 and February 2017.

Andoni Iraola will be able to count on all his troops for this match and with regard to the starting lineup, no major changes are expected. The main doubt lies in the point of attack since both Sergio Camello and Raúl De Tomás They have exit start options.

The main aspect to improve for Rayo is the lack of goals that it has been showing in recent days, since in the last four games he only scored in onein the last against Girona.

Probable lineups:

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Foulquier or Correia, Diakhaby or Cömert, Özkacar, Gayà; William, Nico, Almeida; Castillejo, Hugo Duro or Cavani, Kluivert or Lino.

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievsky; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune, Fran Garcia; Isi Palazón, Comesaña, Valentín, Álvaro; Trejo; Camel.

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee).

Estadio: Mestalla.

Hour: 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT).